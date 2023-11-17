Russia's GDP Could Grow 3.2%-3.3% In 2023 - VEB.RF Chief Economist

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Growth in Russia's GDP in 2023 could exceed the official
forecasts of the Economic Development Ministry and the Central Bank
of Russia (CBR) and reach 3.2%-3.3%, VEB chief economist Andrei
Klepach said in a statement, Azernews reports,
citing Interfax.
"The macroeconomics have been rather pleasing this year
especially, because the results have indeed been better than
everyone had expected. [...] According to our estimate, growth in
GDP this year should generally be somewhere around 3.2%-3.3%,"
Klepach said on Thursday during the plenary session at the Cities
of Russia forum in Yekaterinburg.
Klepach added that growth in households' real incomes could be
about 5% despite accelerating inflation.
As reported, the Economic Development Ministry has raised its
estimate for growth in Russia's GDP to 2.9% in 9M 2023 from
2.8%.
The Economic Development Ministry's official forecast from
September envisages Russia's GDP growing 2.8% in 2023. Meantime,
Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov last week said that
growth would exceed the estimate and be 3% in 2023.
The CBR at the end of October raised its forecast to 2.2%-2.7%
from 1.5%-2.5% for growth in the indicator. Meantime, the CBR
expects a slowdown in annual growth rates to 1% in the fourth
quarter.
