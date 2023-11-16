Seven Members Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Injured - Army

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday said that seven members of the medical staff at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were injured at the entrance of the emergency department.

The JAF spokesperson said that seven of the medical staff were injured while trying to administer medical aid to Palestinians who had been injured during an air strike, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JAF official said that the injured medical personnel were listed in fair condition and were receiving medical assistance from fellow medics along with injured Palestinians, necessary.

He added that JAF has started an official investigation into the incident, stressing Israel's responsibility to provide necessary protection for the hospital and its personnel.

The spokesperson said that, following directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the JAF, the field hospital will continue its humanitarian duty towards Palestinians.

The government is waiting for the results of the JAF investigation to proceed with legal and political procedures against this heinous crime.

Also on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the Israeli air strike in the surroundings of the Jordanian field hospital.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that jeopardising the hospital and its personnel is a“condemned crime that contitutes a flagrant violation to the international law”, stressing that the government holds Israel fully accountable for the safety of the Jordanian medical personnel in the besieged strip, according to a ministry statement.



