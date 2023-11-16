After Six Hours Of Closure, Police Use Tear Gas To Clear Roads

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tear gas at Condado del Rey on the Ricardo J. Alfaro Avenue

After more than six hours of closures in different parts of the capital city and in other provinces, crowd control agents of the National Police tried to clear some roads in the capital city: the final stretch of the Cinta Costera 3, towards the Bridge of the Americas, and to do so, they had to launch tear gas bombs to disperse the protesters who were in that sector.

In Pacora, east of the province of Panama, the Police proceeded in the same way to clear the Inter-American highway and removed the barricades that obstructed the passage.

Another point that the riot agents tried to clear was the entrance to Condado del Rey on Ricardo J. Alfaro Road.

The same thing happened in Sabanitas (Colón) where tear gas bombs were also launched.

The public transportation company Mi Bus reported that it temporarily suspended all service due to closures in various parts of the city.

On several roads in Panama and San Miguelito, hundreds of people were seen walking to the Metro stations to try to reach their destinations.

The passage through the Trasístmica road in front of the University of Panama remains closed. Traffic congested by protests was also recorded in Villa Lucre and Tumba Muerto, at the entrance to Condado del Rey.

Likewise, on Centenario Road, near Merca Panama, the passage to the Centenario bridge was closed and dozens of people had to walk. However, the road was reopened in both directions around 1:00 p.m.

Other provinces

In the province of Colón, street closures were reported in several points, including Cuatro Altos, Villa del Caribe, La Feria, and in the vicinity of the Hugo Spadafora Polyclinic, Nuevo Colón (Sabanitas), Río Alejandro, Villa del Carmen, Villa Guadalupe, Cativá, Quebrada Ancha, and Bateria 35 in Costa Abajo.



In the La Pesa and La Espiga sectors of La Chorrera (Panama West), they blocked the passage in both directions.

In the east of Chiriquí and in some parts of Veraguas, indefinite closures are maintained.

In Chitré, province of Herrera, after 6:30 am the protesters closed the road that leads from La Arena to the business center.

Unions, teachers' unions, workers, farmers, and indigenous people announced that they would carry out multiple indefinite closures nationwide for 24 hours.

Transport service

The administration of the Mi Bus public transportation service reported a temporary suspension of service at some points that were closed, such as on the Transístmica road in the vicinity of the Estrella Azul company and the University of Panama. Likewise in Villa Zaíta, Chilibre, Villa Lucre, and Avenida 3 de November, and the 5 de Mayo sector.

