Ukrainian, Italian Defense Ministers Discusі Military Aid, Joint Production In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto have discussed military aid and cooperation with Italian manufacturers for joint production in Ukraine.

Umerov said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a substantive call with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. [...] We discussed military aid to Ukraine and cooperation with Italian manufacturers for joint production in Ukraine," Umerov said.

He also noted that he highly appreciates Italy's contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said earlier that support for Ukraine could not be weakened.