In Gratitude: How BIER's Stakeholder Organizations Promote Collective Change

(MENAFN- 3BL) This past year, 2023, was marked with significant urgency to address issues of climate change, biodiversity loss, water conservation, plastic pollution, deforestation, and more. While ambitious environmental targets and sustainability commitments have been made by companies, organizations, governments, and the like, there is a deepening recognition that these challenges, oftentimes, are interconnected and that the path toward solutions is interconnected as well.

Long before climate action, deforestation, energy, and water became standardized headline news, coalitions, non-profit organizations, and other like-minded stakeholder groups have proactively addressed these concerns. Now, emerging at the helm, these same organizations are guiding and collaboratively working with others on best practices and knowledge sharing to steer companies on their sustainability journey to fulfill the promises made to decarbonize, improve watershed health, reduce plastic waste, and embrace regenerative agriculture.

Collaboration has been the cornerstone of The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable's success. For the past 17 years, BIER has been the model of industry collaboration and has continuously advanced the development of sustainable solutions through beverage industry-specific data collection, methodologies, standard-setting, best practice sharing, and thought leadership. We have not done this alone. In addition to working collaboratively with the BIER members, it is BIER's stakeholder groups that we wish to acknowledge.

In honor of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday, BIER would like to acknowledge the work of our honorable stakeholders. We thank them for being an integral part of the solutions needed to advance environmental sustainability within and beyond the beverage sector.

You're invited to learn more about these organizations and discover the inter-connected nature of their work as it relates to promoting collective change, sector actions, and alignment to advance environmental sustainability.



