Zayed University Hosts Annual Career Fair to Promote Private Sector Career Opportunities

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Abu Dhabi & Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15th November 2023: Zayed University, a regional leader of higher education, has once again demonstrated its commitment to student success and Emiratization through its recently concluded annual Career Fair. The event, organized by the Student Careers and Alumni Department, took place at the Abu Dhabi campus on the 25th and 26th of October and the Dubai campus on the 31st of October.



This year’s Career Fair saw an overwhelming turnout with more than 230 prominent companies participating, including Deloitte, KPMG, Accenture, and Mubadala. The event kicked off with speeches from Zayed University's management, followed by a special recognition session for top employers who have shown exceptional commitment to hiring Zayed University alumni and providing substantial internship opportunities in the previous year.



Aysha Al Dhaheri from Trustegic Chartered Accountants & Consultancy, who attended the event, shared her thoughts: “Attending the Zayed University Career Fair 2023 was truly inspiring. It was amazing to witness the talent and motivation of the Emirati students and young professionals I had the opportunity to meet. Their passion for their fields of study and eagerness to learn and grow are truly admirable.”



Throughout the day, the fair buzzed with activity as employers from public and private sectors engaged with Zayed University's talented pool of students and alumni. They offered a long list of job opportunities, ranging from full-time and part-time positions to internships, playing a pivotal role in shaping the career prospect of the graduates.



Maryam Wael, Recruitment Coordinator at the Institute of Applied Technology, praised the event, saying, “The ZU Career Fair was truly exceptional. It served as an outstanding opportunity for both job seekers and employers. The event showcased a diverse pool of talent and offered a platform for meaningful connections. I commend the organizers for their efforts in creating such a successful and productive event.”



Rashed Al Shamsi, Acting Director of Student Careers and Alumni Department at Zayed University, expressed pride in the institution's efforts: “Our annual Career Fair is a flagship event that reflects our dedication to our students' future. It's a dynamic environment where opportunities meet potential. We are proud to facilitate these crucial connections between our students and the leading employers in the country.”



The Career Fair is a strategic platform that aligns with the UAE's Emiratization goals by providing critical support to students. It fosters collaborative partnerships between Zayed University and potential employers, ensuring that they can access the best opportunities in the job market. This annual initiative not only demonstrates the university's commitment to enhancing student employability and contributing to the development of a diversified knowledge-based economy, which is one of the key pillars of the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan.



-Ends-





MENAFN16112023007204015467ID1107439430