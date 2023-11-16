Expansion Of Int'l Road Transportation Possible Through Azerbaijan's Zangilan - TRACECA Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. International road transportation within TRACECA is most prone to
congestion at the border and needs alternative routes, which is
possible through Azerbaijan's Zangilan, TRACECA Secretary General
Asset Assavbayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the international conference on "International
Transport and Logistics Corridor: development impulses from
Zangilan" held in Zangilan.
TRACECA is an international transport program involving the
European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European,
Caucasus, and Central Asian region. The program aim is to
strengthen economic relations, trade, and transport in the regions
of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.
Assavbayev said that in expanding the capacity of the TRACECA
corridor, special attention should be paid to border crossing
issues in order to achieve 13 days of transportation as the target
time for rail transportation.
"A recent study by the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) indicates that the demand for transportation in
TRACECA will increase in the next 20 years, adding pressure on the
corridor's infrastructure," Assavbayev stressed.
The conference is held with the joint organization of
the special representative office of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts,
which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee
and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to organize
discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the
development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as
well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.
