Emirates to acquire 15 more Airbus A350-900s, valued at USD6B

(MENAFN) In a resolution to a public dispute that unfolded during the Dubai Air Show, Emirates announced its decision to acquire 15 additional Airbus A350-900s, valued at USD6 billion. This move followed a surprising public exchange between the airline and Airbus earlier in the week. Emirates, along with its sister carrier FlyDubai, had initially made a substantial USD63 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing at the outset of the air show, reflecting the rebound in international travel post the COVID-19 pandemic.



The latest order from Emirates, though smaller than anticipated, brings the total number of A350s ordered by the airline to 65. The dispute emerged on Tuesday when Emirates President Tim Clark expressed reservations about a significant Airbus A350 purchase, citing concerns over the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines used in the A350-1000. Rolls-Royce vehemently contested Clark's assertions, particularly regarding the engines' maintenance in Dubai's hot and arid conditions.



The resolution involves Emirates opting for the A350-900 series, equipped with a different engine. The official statement from Emirates and Airbus did not explicitly reference the engine dispute, and notably, the two entities refrained from holding a joint news conference at the Dubai Air Show to discuss the purchase.



Emirates Chairman and CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, highlighted the airline's plans to deploy the A350s on long-haul routes of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai. The statement emphasized collaboration between Emirates, Airbus, and Rolls-Royce to ensure optimal operating efficiency and a superior flying experience for customers.



For Airbus, this deal represents a significant achievement in a show predominantly dominated by Boeing. The context includes Airbus discontinuing its iconic A380, a key component of Emirates' existing fleet. Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer expressed satisfaction with the agreement, characterizing it as another positive step in the longstanding relationship between Emirates and Airbus.

MENAFN16112023000045015682ID1107438025