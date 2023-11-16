Azerbaijan Plays Key Role In Upgrading Infrastructure Of TRACECA - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the modernization and
development of the infrastructure of TRACECA zones, which are the
most important links of the corridor, TRACECA Secretary General
Asset Assavbayev said at the international conference on
"International transport and logistics corridor: Development
impulses from Zangilan", held in Zangilan, Trend reports.
Assavbayev noted that trade facilitation is still an
important issue due to the constantly changing circumstances
affecting the transport flows of Eurasia.
"The TRACECA corridor is a shorter exit from Asia to
Europe, but due to the many borders, the transportation time is
almost 2 times longer. The latest study by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) notes that in the next 20
years, the demand for transportation via TRACECA will grow,
increasing the "pressure" on the infrastructure of the corridor,"
he said.
In addition, the secretary general noted that the
volume of container traffic will reach 865,000 in 20-foot
equivalent by 2040, which is 26 times more than in 2022.
"As part of the preparation of the concept for the
development of container transportation until 2030, we analyzed the
possible capacity of the corridor and found that the capacity is
760,000. These figures are approximate, and we should take measures
to develop both physical and soft infrastructure within TRACECA,"
he said.
Moreover, Assavbayev said that multilateral agreements
reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye play an
important role in solving this problem.
An international conference on the topic
"International transport and logistics corridor: Development
impulses from Zangilan" has started today in Azerbaijan's
Zangilan.
The conference is held with the joint organization of
the special representative office of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts,
which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry
of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee
and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan.
The purpose of the conference is to organize
discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the
development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as
well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107437666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.