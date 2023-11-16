Azerbaijan Plays Key Role In Upgrading Infrastructure Of TRACECA - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the modernization and development of the infrastructure of TRACECA zones, which are the most important links of the corridor, TRACECA Secretary General Asset Assavbayev said at the international conference on "International transport and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan", held in Zangilan, Trend reports.

Assavbayev noted that trade facilitation is still an important issue due to the constantly changing circumstances affecting the transport flows of Eurasia.

"The TRACECA corridor is a shorter exit from Asia to Europe, but due to the many borders, the transportation time is almost 2 times longer. The latest study by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) notes that in the next 20 years, the demand for transportation via TRACECA will grow, increasing the "pressure" on the infrastructure of the corridor," he said.

In addition, the secretary general noted that the volume of container traffic will reach 865,000 in 20-foot equivalent by 2040, which is 26 times more than in 2022.

"As part of the preparation of the concept for the development of container transportation until 2030, we analyzed the possible capacity of the corridor and found that the capacity is 760,000. These figures are approximate, and we should take measures to develop both physical and soft infrastructure within TRACECA," he said.

Moreover, Assavbayev said that multilateral agreements reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye play an important role in solving this problem.

An international conference on the topic "International transport and logistics corridor: Development impulses from Zangilan" has started today in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

The conference is held with the joint organization of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to organize discussions between the public, private and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

