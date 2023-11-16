Jazeera Airways To Operate Flights To Uzbekistan's Fergana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 16. Kuwaiti
Jazeera Airways airline will start flying on the Kuwait - Fergana
route from December of 2023, Trend reports.
Flights on the Kuwait City - Fergana - Kuwait City route will be
operated three times a week on medium-haul Airbus A320neo aircraft
with a layout for 168 seats.
According to information provided by the Fergana regional
administration, the flights will begin operating daily in 2024.
Jazeera Airways also intends to launch flights from Fergana to
Egypt, Turkey, and European countries.
Meanwhile, Fergana has become the fourth city in Uzbekistan to
join Jazeera Airways' flight network. The airline began operations
in Uzbekistan in July 2021, with regular flights linking Kuwait
City and Tashkent.
In addition, Jazeera Airways will expand its service to Namangan
in October 2022. In order to improve its connection, the airline
launched a direct trip to Samarkand in March 2023.
