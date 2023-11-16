EOS Showcases Latest Innovation For Countering Air And Seaborne Threats

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Sydney, Australia – Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has unveiled its latest ground-breaking technology for countering air and seaborne threats at INDO PACIFIC 2023 International Maritime Exposition.

EOS is proud to launch its laser Dazzler, a silent, non-ballistic countermeasure against uncrewed aerial and seaborne threats, which was showcased integrated with the company's heavy-hitting R800 remote weapon system (RWS).

Described as“Slinger's big brother”, the R800 sets a new standard in multi-dimensional threat response. Vice President Sales and Business Development for EOS Defence Systems, Mr Scott Hicks, said that the introduction of the Dazzler, as part of the R800's capability set, heralds a significant development in non-ballistic countermeasures.

When coupled with the R800's traditional 30mm cannon and 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, the laser Dazzler provides operators a flexible range of kinetic and non-kinetic response options against uncrewed aerial and surface vessel threats.

The addition of the new optic-dazzling, disabling, and disengaging capability of the laser Dazzler makes the R800 a formidable solution to counter uncrewed threats.

“EOS has established itself as a trusted partner for superior accuracy and counter-drone capabilities through the success of the Slinger system. The laser Dazzler builds on this experience using cutting-edge Australian-designed technology to extend options for non-lethal payloads”, said Mr Hicks.

“It is not merely an enhancement to our capabilities; it reflects the lessons learnt from modern warfare in utilising non-lethal effects in built up areas and the innovative drive that characterises EOS as we tackle the growing employment of drones in a wide range of contemporary operating environments across the globe.”

The laser Dazzler has been designed and developed in Australia specifically for export markets, with a focus on addressing contemporary and emerging uncrewed aerial and surface vessel threats based on lessons learned in recent conflicts, such as Ukraine.

Mr Hicks concluded,“As EOS continues to break new ground in defence technology, we remain committed to equipping allied defence forces with systems that are not only lethal but also adaptable and versatile. Through continued innovation and partnerships, we are redefining what's possible in modern warfare.”