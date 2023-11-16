Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma Accused Of 'Toss Fixing' In The Ongoing ODI World Cup

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht has put forth a sensational assertion regarding Team India's triumph in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai. Bakht has made a startling claim that Indian captain Rohit Sharma engages in an unusual practice of fixing tosses by intentionally tossing the coin far away.

In the crucial semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, setting the stage for an aggressive innings with a 29-ball 47. Subsequently, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 397. India secured a 70-run victory in the end, thanks to Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul.

Bakht, in an interview with a Pakistani news channel, raised eyebrows with his statement, saying, "Shararat Kar sakta hoon? Main ek sawal kar raha hoon agar hum dikha sake toss ke waqt. Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hain woh door fenkte hain aur doosra captain jaake kabhi nahin dekhta ki woh sahi usne call kiya." (Can I give a conspiracy theory? At the time of toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of the opposing captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call they made.)

This isn't the first instance of a Pakistani cricketer accusing India of misconduct in the tournament. Earlier, Hasan Raza had alleged India of using different balls for swing and manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS).

In the semi-final, Team India's batting prowess was on full display as they emerged victorious by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and Shreyas Iyer's impressive century contributed significantly to India's imposing total. Mohammed Shami's stellar performance with the ball sealed the deal, propelling India into the final.

Also Read:

I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)