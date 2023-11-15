Armenian Culturcide In Yerevan: Jewish Synagogue Set On Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian vandalism continues with the arson of a Jewish
synagogue in Yerevan. In video footage spread on the social
network, it can be seen how local residents set fire to the door of
the synagogue with a combustible mixture.
This also shows once again that no cultural, religious, or other
values are important for Armenian society. Armenian aggression is
ready for genocide, not only against people but also against all
cultures.
Note that this is not the first case of anti-Semitism in
Armenia, Azernews reports.
