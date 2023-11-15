ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor Graces Wankhede; Backs Team India In IND Vs NZ Semi Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The eagerly awaited semi-final clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand is slated to take place at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The spectacle is anticipated to attract a constellation of celebrities. Among the expected attendees are revered Indian star Rajnikhanth, global football icon David Beckham, business magnate Nita Ambani, and several other luminaries, promising to transform the event into a glittering, star-studded affair in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Amid the excitement Ranbir Kapoor made a grand entrance at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to watch the exciting World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

He had insightful conversations with sports commentator Jatin Sapru, former cricket players Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri. What made Ranbir stand out was his choice of outfit – a vibrant blue ensemble, showing his support for the Indian cricket team. He also fondly recalled the historic moment when MS Dhoni lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at Wankhede Stadium in 2011. The stadium screens even displayed pictures of Ranbir immersed in the excitement of that unforgettable match.

In terms of his professional commitments, Ranbir Kapoor is eagerly anticipating the debut of his upcoming movie, 'Animal.' During his conversation at Wankhede Stadium, he also shared insights about this film.









Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film is set to hit theaters on December 1.

