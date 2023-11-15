Emirates President Discusses Growth In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

In an interview at the Dubai Airshow, CNN's Richard Quest spoke to Emirates President Sir Tim Clark about the region's growth potential.

Emirates recently announced a $52 billion order with Boeing and Clark said they were in“detailed discussions” with Airbus on a further order.

Clark spoke about the region's growing number of airlines and whether there is sufficient demand,“I think the proof of the pudding is that there was plenty of room for three because these business models, in essence, our international business model is based on international crossflows. The difference between then and now is that Dubai in this particular case, has exploded in its growth and everything else. So it's added a real impetus to our model.”

The Emirates President discussed the airline's close collaboration with Flydubai, but stressed that they remain separate brands,“The government wishes those brands to be kept separate and do their own thing. But as you can see, today, we have co-chairs with Flydubai on multiple flights, they're into our southern terminals, they're occupying our gates, they're using our frequent flyer programmes, our lounges, everything else. So that is all working quite well.”

Looking ahead, Clark was positive about the region's travel situation,“We've got the Airshow here. We've got COP28 coming up in a week or so's time, couple of weeks. We've got the Christmas and New Year, the hotels are all booked full here. 150,000 hotel rooms that we have. It's a great story at the moment.”

Clark on a potential Airbus order:

Clark on other regional airlines and growth in the Middle East:

Clark on growth potential:

Clark on whether Emirates and Flydubai are operationally one airline:

Clark on travel to Israel:

Clark on the current travel situation:

