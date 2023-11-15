France decides to stop free arms supply to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in its approach to supporting Ukraine, France has announced plans to cease the direct supply of weapons to Ukraine from its own military arsenals. Instead, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu revealed on Sunday that France will facilitate Ukraine's procurement of arms by allowing Kiev to purchase directly from French manufacturers using a support fund.



In an interview with LCI broadcaster, Minister Lecornu stated, "We are now negotiating with our Ukrainian colleagues to prompt Ukraine to buy new howitzers using money from a special fund, and so that the French military will no longer have to transfer guns from their arsenals." This decision marks a departure from the previous practice of supplying weapons directly from France's military stockpiles.



The parliamentary report released last week highlighted that French military aid to Ukraine has already reached EUR3.2 billion (USD3.4 billion). This substantial contribution has positioned France as one of the leading European supporters of the Ukrainian Army, alongside Germany and the United Kingdom. Minister Lecornu emphasized the commitment to this cause by pledging an additional EUR200 million (USD213 million) to Ukraine's support fund, ensuring continued access to French military equipment.



Under this new strategy, Ukraine will have the flexibility to utilize the fund for arms purchases, but exclusively from French contractors. This move aligns with France's evolving approach to the procurement of military equipment for the Ukrainian Army. As part of the country's broader military programming for the years 2024-2030, the French Ministry of Defense's budget is set to increase by EUR3.5 billion next year, reflecting a 7.5 percent surge, reaching a total of USD50.4 billion.



Since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, France has played a pivotal role in supporting Kiev by transferring a substantial amount of military equipment, including Caesar cannons, armored personnel carriers (VAB), AMX-10 RC armored reconnaissance vehicles, 155MM TRF1 howitzers, Mistral surface-to-air missiles, and unitary rocket launchers. This strategic shift in arms support underscores France's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities through a revised and sustainable procurement strategy.





