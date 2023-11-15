Over 36 die as bus falls into gorge in Kashmir

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded in the mountainous Doda district of Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday when a bus, carrying over 50 passengers, veered off a narrow mountain road and plunged approximately 100 meters into a gorge near Trungal in the Assar area.



The devastating accident resulted in the loss of at least 36 lives, with 19 individuals sustaining injuries.



Prompt responses from police and rescue teams were initiated as they rushed to the site in the Himalayan region.



Federal minister Jitendra Singh announced efforts to arrange helicopters to transport the injured to hospitals, highlighting the urgency in addressing the aftermath of the bus accident.



“Unfortunately, 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious,” Mr Singh stated in a post on social media.



“All possible help being provided … helicopter services to be arranged for the shifting the more injured ones.”



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared compensation of 200,000 rupees (USD2,400) for the families of the victims and has given assurance of medical treatment for the injured.



Videos from the accident site circulated on social media, revealing the wreckage of the vehicle strewn in the gorge. Local residents and rescue workers can be seen extracting the injured individuals from the bus, underscoring the collaborative efforts in responding to the tragic incident.

