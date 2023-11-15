Ukraine Seeks To Strengthen Interparliamentary Cooperation With African Nations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk plans to devote 2024 to expanding interparliamentary cooperation with the countries of the African continent.

The Parliament speaker noted this during a press conference held for African media in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Almost every month, I get in touch with my fellow speakers from the African continent. We can very powerfully develop a number of joint initiatives between our parliaments. I'm very determined to devote the next year to the issue of increasing interparliamentary cooperation with the countries of the African continent," Stefanchuk said.

He noted that a program of cooperation between Ukraine and African countries for the next year is now being drafted.

The Rada chairman called on African journalists to convey to representatives of their parliaments an invitation to visit Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he is ready to travel to the countries across the African continent and meet with his counterparts on their home soil.

"I communicate with them a lot now and I know for sure that what unites us is much bigger than what separates us.

As quickly as we are moving toward the European Union, just as quickly we will move toward developing our relations with our friends on the African continent," added the speaker.

As reported, the number of official contacts of Ukrainian delegations of various levels with African countries over the past year and a half, since Russia's full-scale invasion, has reached almost a thousand.