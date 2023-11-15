Kenyan president accused of breaching de-dollarization pledge

(MENAFN) In a pointed accusation, South African opposition leader Julius Malema, head of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has accused Kenyan President William Ruto of reneging on promises made before taking office last year. Malema made these remarks during the launch of the Pan African Institute at Kenya's Lukenya University, expressing skepticism about Ruto's commitment to key pledges, including the ambitious goal of eliminating the use of the US dollar in pan-African trade.



President Ruto assumed office as Kenya's fifth president in August of the preceding year, amidst allegations of vote-rigging and a legal suit filed by opposition leader Raila Odinga, which was later dismissed. Malema's criticism revolves around what he perceives as a stark contrast between Ruto's campaign promises and his actions in office, stating, "I cannot locate him these days, because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things."



One of the major promises in question is Ruto's commitment to de-dollarization in pan-African trade, a move aimed at reducing dependence on the United States dollar. Malema's skepticism is indicative of growing discontent and scrutiny over Ruto's governance, particularly regarding economic policies and pledges.



Odinga, leading the Azimio Coalition, has also been a vocal critic of Ruto's government, attributing Kenya's rising cost of living and tax hikes to the administration's policies. Violent protests have erupted across the country in response to these economic challenges. Despite Ruto's promises to "empower hustlers" through economic relief programs and alleviate financial burdens on families, he has introduced new taxes, including a controversial fuel tax doubling from 8 percent to 16 percent and a 1.5 percent housing levy for all employees.



In his defense, President Ruto asserted in a recent national address that these economic policies are necessary to stabilize the country's debt situation. However, the disconnect between campaign rhetoric and policy implementation has heightened tensions and sparked a broader conversation about political accountability and the evolving economic landscape in Kenya. Malema's accusations underscore the challenges faced by Ruto's administration in meeting public expectations and maintaining political credibility.



