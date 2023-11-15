US credit card debt experiences nearly 5 percent surge in Q3 of 2023

(MENAFN) According to a recent Federal Reserve report, credit card debt in the third quarter of 2023 reached a record high, experiencing a nearly 5 percent surge from the previous quarter. This unsettling trend has resulted in an increasing number of borrowers falling behind on their payments, indicating a growing financial challenge for a segment of the population.



Economists attribute this surge in credit card debt to the diminishing savings of some consumers who had built up a financial buffer during the pandemic but subsequently depleted it in the face of rapid price increases. The financial strain is particularly impacting low-income individuals caught between elevated prices and high-interest rates, forcing them to borrow money to cope with rising expenses.



While economists are united in recognizing the connection between the surge in credit card debt and the erosion of pandemic-induced savings, they differ in their interpretations of its broader economic implications. Some view the data as evidence of an alarming trend that could signify weakness for U.S. consumers and potentially foreshadow an economic slowdown. On the other hand, there are those who argue that the escalating credit card debt does not pose a significant threat to the wider economy.



The Federal Reserve report serves as the latest indicator that certain consumers have depleted the savings they accumulated as a financial cushion during the pandemic. Last year, the Federal Reserve reported that the average net worth of U.S. households had surged nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2022, a rate more than double the previous record high in the early 2000s. However, the current uptick in credit card debt suggests a reversal of this positive trend, with potential ramifications for the financial well-being of individuals and the overall economic landscape.

