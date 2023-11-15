Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Biggest Hospital

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Israeli troops stormed Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday, frightening thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians.

Targeting what they called a Hamas command centre inside the building, Israeli forces entered Al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday.

According to AFP, Israeli soldiers were conducting“a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility.

Youssef Abul Reesh, an official at the Hamas-run health ministry, said tanks had rolled into the complex, where dozens of soldiers and commandos could be seen in emergency and reception areas.

In disregard of a call from the Biden administration for hospital's protection, Israel said the operation was based on intelligence.

Local authorities indicated thousands of patients, staff members and civilians were inside the hospital complex.

