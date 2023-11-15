Al Muraikhi Discusses Bilateral Relations With Foreign Minister Of Cote D'ivoire

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians in the Diaspora and Envoy of the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries.

