               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Minister Docherty To Visit Azerbaijan


11/15/2023 2:13:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Leo Docherty will arrive in Azerbaijan soon, a source at the British Embassy in Baku told Trend .

The minister is set to engage in numerous meetings with government officials during the forthcoming visit. Other details of the visit's agenda have not been disclosed yet.

Docherty had previously traveled to Azerbaijan in February 2023.

MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search