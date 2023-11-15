UK Minister Docherty To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Minister of
State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Leo
Docherty will arrive in Azerbaijan soon, a source at the British
Embassy in Baku told Trend .
The minister is set to engage in numerous meetings with
government officials during the forthcoming visit. Other details of
the visit's agenda have not been disclosed yet.
Docherty had previously traveled to Azerbaijan in February
2023.
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.