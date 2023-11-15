UK Minister Docherty To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Leo Docherty will arrive in Azerbaijan soon, a source at the British Embassy in Baku told Trend .

The minister is set to engage in numerous meetings with government officials during the forthcoming visit. Other details of the visit's agenda have not been disclosed yet.

Docherty had previously traveled to Azerbaijan in February 2023.