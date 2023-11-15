Cell Line And Membrane Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cell line and membrane market revenue was around US$ 4.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Cell lines are a general word for a specific population of cells that may be kept in culture for a long time while maintaining the stability of particular phenotypes and functions. It is frequently clonal, indicating that each member of the population descended from a single cell that served as its common ancestor.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increases in the number of chronic illnesses and cancer disease fuels market growth.

The aging population, rising regenerative medicine use, and a surge in R&D spending by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies contribute to the market's expansion.

Increase in the manufacturing of vaccines, global increase in the production of monoclonal antibodies, and technological advancements in cell lines and membranes. Thus, it is anticipated to propel the market growth.

A strict regulatory environment combined with the lengthy procedure for creating stable lines may limit market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, growth in the adoption of pets, and the demand for pet health insurance. The cell lines and membranes market expanded due to numerous government initiatives to lower animal disease prevalence. The introduction of cutting-edge products with few adverse effects on the treatment of animals also contributes to the market's expansion. Additionally, the pandemic increases development and research activities, which increases the approval of new devices, testing procedures, and medications and offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players to develop advanced devices for the rapid diagnosis and prevention of such diseases.

Regional Insights

North America had the largest share of the cell lines and membranes market and it is projected that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. Due to the

rising costs of healthcare in this area and the rising cancer prevalence brought on by an aging, unhealthy lifestyle. An increase in the need for cell lines for the production of new and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Such factors fuel the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global cell line and membrane market are:

Advanced Instruments LLC

Cellgenix Gmbh

PromoCell

Premas Biotech

Lonza

Sartorius

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

Selexis SA

ProBioGen

AGC Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Cytiva Lifesciences

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global cell line and membrane market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Media and Reagents

? Serum

? Media

? Reagents

Equipments

? Biosafety Cabinets

? Cell Counters and Viability Systems

? Incubators

? Centrifuges

? Bioreactors

? Storage Equipment

? Others

Accessories and Consumables

Segmentation based on Source

Non Mammalian Cell Line

? Insects

? Amphibians

Mammalian Cell Line

Segmentation based on Type

Hybridomas

Continuous cell lines

Recombinant cell lines

Primary cell lines

Segmentation based on End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

