Cell Line And Membrane Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cell line and membrane market revenue was around US$ 4.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Cell lines are a general word for a specific population of cells that may be kept in culture for a long time while maintaining the stability of particular phenotypes and functions. It is frequently clonal, indicating that each member of the population descended from a single cell that served as its common ancestor.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increases in the number of chronic illnesses and cancer disease fuels market growth.
The aging population, rising regenerative medicine use, and a surge in R&D spending by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies contribute to the market's expansion.
Increase in the manufacturing of vaccines, global increase in the production of monoclonal antibodies, and technological advancements in cell lines and membranes. Thus, it is anticipated to propel the market growth.
A strict regulatory environment combined with the lengthy procedure for creating stable lines may limit market expansion.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, growth in the adoption of pets, and the demand for pet health insurance. The cell lines and membranes market expanded due to numerous government initiatives to lower animal disease prevalence. The introduction of cutting-edge products with few adverse effects on the treatment of animals also contributes to the market's expansion. Additionally, the pandemic increases development and research activities, which increases the approval of new devices, testing procedures, and medications and offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players to develop advanced devices for the rapid diagnosis and prevention of such diseases.
Regional Insights
North America had the largest share of the cell lines and membranes market and it is projected that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. Due to the
rising costs of healthcare in this area and the rising cancer prevalence brought on by an aging, unhealthy lifestyle. An increase in the need for cell lines for the production of new and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Such factors fuel the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global cell line and membrane market are:
Advanced Instruments LLC
Cellgenix Gmbh
PromoCell
Premas Biotech
Lonza
Sartorius
Thermofisher Scientific Inc
Selexis SA
ProBioGen
AGC Biologics
Samsung Biologics
Cytiva Lifesciences
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global cell line and membrane market segmentation focuses on Product, Source, Type, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Media and Reagents
? Serum
? Media
? Reagents
Equipments
? Biosafety Cabinets
? Cell Counters and Viability Systems
? Incubators
? Centrifuges
? Bioreactors
? Storage Equipment
? Others
Accessories and Consumables
Segmentation based on Source
Non Mammalian Cell Line
? Insects
? Amphibians
Mammalian Cell Line
Segmentation based on Type
Hybridomas
Continuous cell lines
Recombinant cell lines
Primary cell lines
Segmentation based on End User
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
