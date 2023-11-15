Swiss Companies Exploring Potential Of Kazakhstan's Market (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Swiss companies
are exploring the potential of the Kazakhstan's market, Ambassador
of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Salman Bal told Trend .
"Switzerland's companies are active in many different fields. We
see important potential in various areas. It is important to
explain the Kazakh market and its specific potential to the Swiss
private sector," he said.
According to him, most Swiss companies are small and
medium-sized enterprises – despite being world leaders in their
respective field of activity, they sometimes don't have enough
resources to evaluate the chances of remote new markets.
"This is where our Embassy comes into the play: our role is to
help Swiss companies to understand the peculiarities of the Kazakh
economy," the ambassador said.
Salman Bal noted that the dynamics in the trade relations
between Switzerland and Kazakhstan are good, and the trend is
positive.
"In 2022 Switzerland's exports to Kazakhstan reached 357 Swiss
franks. The main share of the exports were pharmaceuticals (65
percent), followed by watches and precision instruments (19
percent) and machines (6 percent). In the first 8 months of 2023 we
noticed an increase of 6 percent in Swiss exports to Kazakhstan.
Switzerland's imports from Kazakhstan reached 344 million Swiss
frank in 2022 and consisted mainly of energy sources (excluding
gold trade)," Salman Bal said.
Switzerland is among the top 3 investors in Kazakhstan, after
the Netherlands and the US. The volume of Swiss direct investment
in Kazakhstan since 2005 has exceeded $31 billion.
