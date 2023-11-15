Russia's Energy Ministry Expects Coal Output Of 440 Mln Tonnes In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Energy Ministry expects coal production to total 440
million tonnes and exports to be around about 220 million tonnes in
2023, Deputy Energy Minister Sergei Mochalnikov said on Tuesday at
Transport Week in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"The main task is to remain within the parameters of 2022-2021,"
Mochalnikov said.
The European Union and United Kingdom embargo on coal imports
from Russia entered into force on August 10, 2022, as part of the
fifth package of sanctions. The EU estimated the annual volume of
coal imports to EU countries at 8 billion euros, with supplies from
Russia having accounted for approximately half of the amount.
Russia increased domestic coal production 0.9% year-on-year to
315 million tonnes in 9M 2023, the Federal State Statistics Service
(Rosstat) reported.
