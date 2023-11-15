Russia's Energy Ministry Expects Coal Output Of 440 Mln Tonnes In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Energy Ministry expects coal production to total 440 million tonnes and exports to be around about 220 million tonnes in 2023, Deputy Energy Minister Sergei Mochalnikov said on Tuesday at Transport Week in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The main task is to remain within the parameters of 2022-2021," Mochalnikov said.

The European Union and United Kingdom embargo on coal imports from Russia entered into force on August 10, 2022, as part of the fifth package of sanctions. The EU estimated the annual volume of coal imports to EU countries at 8 billion euros, with supplies from Russia having accounted for approximately half of the amount.

Russia increased domestic coal production 0.9% year-on-year to 315 million tonnes in 9M 2023, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.