Russia Breakup Would Be A China Nightmare For The West

Do names on a map matter? When they are in border territories, the answer is probably"yes."

Earlier in 2023, China's Ministry of Natural Resources ordered that new maps must use the former Chinese names of its lost territories in what is now Russia's Far East. Vladivostok, home to Russia's Pacific fleet headquarters , became Haishenwai; Sakhalin Island became Kuyedao. Then in late August, the ministry released a map that showed the disputed Russian territory of Bolshoi Ussuriysky Island within China's borders.

These map moves come amid growing chatter and even calls in Western foreign policy circles for the disintegration of the Russian Federation into a multitude of smaller states. The thinking is, being split into smaller states would blunt Russia's challenge to the West and its ability to carry on a war in Ukraine.

As a scholar of Russian regional identity and history , I believe the prospect of a broken-up Russia is unlikely, to say the least. But talk of Russia's disintegration and the change in map names taps into themes worth exploring: Is there much appetite for independence in the far regions of the Russian state? And if there were to be breakaway regions in the Far East, would that be to the benefit of the West – or to China?

Rise of the 'breakup boosters'

Those calling for, or predicting, the disintegration of the Russian Federation have grown in numbers since the start of the Ukraine war.

In the book“Failed State: A guide to Russia's Rupture ,” political scientist Janusz Bugajski argues that the territories of the Russian Federation will in time declare independence – like during the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. This, he and others argue, would be good for everyone outside Russia. A rump Russian state would have“reduced capabilities to attack neighbors,” Bugajski argues.

The Washington Post's David Ignatius has a gloomier view of Russian disintegration, writing in August that it would provide“a devil's playground” that could pose a danger to the West.

Either way, a growing number of analysts are of a mind that, in the words of Russia scholar Alexander J Motyl , it is“time to start taking the potential disintegration of Russia seriously.”