Digital Broadcasting Market Size (Volume And Value) And Growth To 2032 Shared In Latest Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Global Digital Broadcasting Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Video and television delivery platforms are gradually becoming multifaceted, as viewing preferences shift towards on-demand content using multiple devices. The expansion of the Internet and other digital infrastructure is leading to the growth of online video platforms, which is in turn influencing the viewing patterns of consumers around the world. The global digital broadcasting market is expected to grow from USD 266.96 Billion in 2018 to USD 310.81 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.17%.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Digital Broadcasting Market' Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND118

In this report, the global digital broadcasting market is classified into three segments based on the subscription model:



Pay TV (direct-to-home [DTH], Internet Protocol television [IPTV], digital terrestrial television [DTT], and mobile TV)

Free-to-air TV market (DTH, IPTV, DTT, and mobile TV) Digital radio

Pay TV segment insights:

In the pay TV category, the DTH segment will occupy 43% of the market share by 2023. It is expected to experience the highest growth, as broadband penetration and adoption of 3G and 4G technologies are increasing, thereby leading to a surge in Internet usage. Moreover, viewers are willing to pay for premium content to enjoy advertisement-free entertainment.

Free-to-air TV segment insights:

The free-to-air TV segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.82% during 2018-2023. In countries such as the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a significant number of free-to-air satellite TV viewers. In the case of digital broadcasting, the number of free-to-air TV viewers is quite less. However, the DTT free-to-air sub-segment generates more revenue in comparison to the DTT pay TV sub-segment.

Digital radio insights:

The digital radio segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.63% during the 2018-2023 period. North America contributes the highest revenue in this segment. Declining costs of collecting, streaming, and storing data, and increasing use of advanced infrastructure are driving the digital radio market. The emergence of new players in the music streaming industry has given a significant boost to the market.

Regional insights:

The global digital broadcasting market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 28% share of the global digital broadcasting market, while APAC accounted for a higher market share due to the swift penetration of broadband services. The share of the North American digital broadcasting market is declining due to an increase in licensing fees and a shift in viewers preference from television content to mobile content.

Companies covered:

DTH:



DISH Network Etisalat (eLifeTV)

DTT:



ARRIS International Plc Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mobile Pay TV:



Netflix Hulu

Digital Radio:



iHeartRadio Spotify

IPTV:



Wiseplay Perfect Player

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:



North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Some Questions Answered in the Digital Broadcasting Market Report:



What is the projected size of the global Digital Broadcasting market in 2032, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Digital Broadcasting industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Digital Broadcasting market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Digital Broadcasting market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Digital Broadcasting market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Digital Broadcasting, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Digital Broadcasting, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Digital Broadcasting market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Digital Broadcasting market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Digital Broadcasting market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Digital Broadcasting market? What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Digital Broadcasting market?

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443451013/2796/2023-11-14T07:29:50