Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Qatar Committee For The Reconstruction Of Gaza Headquarters

QNA

Amman: Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemned Israel's continued violations of international law, its crimes against civilians, and its repeated attacks on hospitals and civilian objects, the latest of which was the bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, considering it a heinous war crime that Israel adds to its criminal record.

The Ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah emphasized that Jordan strongly rejects and condemns the act, adding that it goes against international humanitarian law, international law, and all moral and human values, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Qudah renewed his call to the international community to assume their responsibility and to take an immediate international position of demanding the end of war crimes committed by Israel that sets the ground to hold those responsible for it legally and politically accountable, and prevent Israel from committing more crimes against civilians and stop its senseless war on Gaza, stressing the importance of rejecting Israeli justifications of its crimes against the Palestinian people.