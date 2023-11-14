Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha Marks One Year Of Redefining Qatar's Hospitality Landscape

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha has announced the completion of its first year since its grand debut in the heart of Doha. This milestone marks a year filled with unparalleled luxury, innovation, and a commitment to redefining the hospitality landscape in Qatar.

In a remarkably short span, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha has positioned itself as one of the region's most refined and luxurious properties, solidifying its reputation as a symbol of opulence and grandeur in the region.

“This past year has been a journey of excellence, creativity, and heartfelt hospitality. We've had the privilege of crafting unforgettable experiences for our guests, and we are excited to continue this tradition of elegance and innovation,” said General Manager of the Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha Chris Franzen.

Recognised with prestigious awards such as Hotel Disruptor of the Year and Qatar's Best Hotel Spa 2023 by World Spa Awards and many more, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha remains dedicated to providing exceptional experiences.

From its 200m azure beachfront to world-class dining and comprehensive entertainment options like the Wadi Lusail water park and Aloha Surf Pool, every aspect of the property is meticulously designed to create memorable moments.

The resort has also welcomed renowned guests and expertly managed high-profile events, further elevating its status as a premier destination in Qatar.

Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha has showcased their unwavering dedication to cultural inclusivity by fostering a team of individuals from over 70 different nationalities, a clear testament to the brand's commitment to embracing diversity.

The resort has truly been a pioneer in sustainable luxury hospitality, setting new standards through eco-conscious dining, local sourcing, a zero-waste ethos, and a generous initiative of donating excess food to the Hifz Al Naema Food Bank during Ramadan, while also eliminating plastic from all their food and beverage departments.

With a profound commitment to Qatar Vision 2030's objectives of reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability, the resort remains devoted to taking even more significant steps towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha's first year has been a journey of luxury, gracious hospitality, and a promise of an even brighter and more exhilarating future.