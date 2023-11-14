All Gaza Hospitals Could Shut Down In 48 Hours: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for Gaza's health ministry, said that due to fuel shortages, all of the besieged enclave's hospitals could shut down in 48 hours.

The spokesman said that healthcare has already been out of service, particularly in the northern part of Gaza.



The two largest medical facilities in Gaza, the al-Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, shut operations on Monday, citing a lack of fuel to keep medical equipment working.

UNRWA has described the situation in Gaza as“dire” and has called for a ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the internally-displaced Palestinians.