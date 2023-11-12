NATO claims Russian triumph would be tragic

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that a victory for Russia would not only be a tragedy for Ukrainians but also pose a significant threat to NATO's security. Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Stoltenberg underscored the importance of continued support for Ukraine from the alliance, stating that it is not only an agreement made at meetings but a strategic imperative aligned with the interests of NATO member nations.



Stoltenberg warned against the potential dangers of a Russian triumph, stating that it could embolden authoritarian leaders to use force and violate international law to achieve their objectives. He argued that such a scenario would make NATO more vulnerable, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to prevent Russian success in Ukraine.



The NATO Secretary General reiterated the commitment to support Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, highlighting the significance of a strong Ukrainian stance on the battlefield for achieving a negotiated and peaceful solution to the conflict. Stoltenberg expressed confidence in the unity of North America and Europe in supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities would strengthen its position at the negotiating table.



The remarks from Stoltenberg come amid concerns from the Pentagon about the impending depletion of military aid for Ukraine if new funding packages are not approved by American lawmakers. The situation is further complicated by Kiev's steadfast refusal to engage in talks with Moscow unless there is a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from territories claimed by Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated this demand, signaling a determination to continue the fight even without United States aid if necessary. As the conflict unfolds, the role of NATO and its support for Ukraine becomes increasingly pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the crisis.



