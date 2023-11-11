COP28: PROGRESS AND CHALLENGES REVEALED IN GULF’S JOURNEY TO NET ZERO

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 11 November 2023: A special report analysing lower emissions targets and charting progress towards achieving them in the GCC is being made available today ahead of the UAE's hosting of Cop28 later this month.



AGBI's “The Path to Net Zero: How the Gulf is Tackling Climate Change” contains input from government officials, industry experts and academics, as well as analysis of key data and global rankings. The report investigates the specific challenges faced and progress made by each GCC nation on the journey to meet emissions pledges.



From Oman’s hydrogen ambitions and Saudi Arabia’s solar power investments, to the UAE’s meticulous goal-setting, Bahrain’s water stresses and Kuwait and Qatar’s battle against some of the world’s hottest temperatures, the report examines Gulf climate action in detail.



Register here to download a PDF of AGBI’s Path to Net Zero special report.







