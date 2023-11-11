Prince Rashid Reaffirms Jordan's Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Increase In Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Royal Highness Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, adviser to His Majesty and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, on Thursday held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the Paris international humanitarian conference on Gaza.

His Royal Highness met with Ireland Taoiseach Leo Eric Varadkar, Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, World Food Programme Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau, and US State Department Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, according to a Royal Court statement.

At the meetings, Prince Rashid reaffirmed Jordan's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an increase in humanitarian and medical aid to the strip, as well as the opening of new humanitarian corridors.

His Royal Highness stressed Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinians in gaining their just and legitimate rights, noting ongoing Jordanian efforts to provide aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Prince Rashid stressed the importance of allowing the provision of fuel to Gaza and enabling relief teams to distribute assistance, calling for finding means to provide clean water to people in the strip.

Discussions also covered the importance of coordinating the work of international humanitarian agencies to identify needs in Gaza and meet them on the ground.

Moreover, His Royal Highness called for protecting Palestinians in the West Bank from the violations committed against them.