Two Men Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians, 70-year-old and 59-year old men, were killed in enemy shelling in Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A pre-trial investigation is being conducted over the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder," the report says.

According to the investigation, on November 11, 2023, at about 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy shelled the road between the settlements of Stara Huta and Nova Huta in Shostka district of Sumy region. The Russian shelling killed two civilian men who were riding a motorcycle.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired mortars at Shalyhyne community of Sumy region on the night of November 11.