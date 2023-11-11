80 Percent Of The City Infrastructure Completed In Lachin City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The works carried out in Lachin are being continued rapidly.
Work has also been done for the labor activities of the residents
of the region, Azernews reports, citing Agil
Safaraliyev, the representative of Baku Abadlig Service LLC,
telling in an interview with a local media outlet.
According to him, works are being continued on 712 buildings in
Lachin. Nine of them are multi-apartment residential buildings. As
part of the improvement measures, non-residential facilities and
communications were also carried out.
"Some 75 non-residential buildings in the city, as well as all
communication lines - natural gas, water, electricity and
communication lines were completely rebuilt. In addition, the
construction of the general sewage system has been completed. The
city is fully equipped with a lighting system. In general, 80
percent of works related to city infrastructure have been
completed," he said.
Agil Safaraliyev also spoke about the main occupation and work
activities of the families relocated to the district within the
framework of the works done in Lachin. He said that work is
currently being done in the field of employment of families living
in Lachin:
"Works in some areas in this direction are about to be
completed. Thus, it is planned to create about 50 factories and
enterprises in the agricultural park created in the territory of
Zerti village of the region. Families will be provided with
permanent employment with these industrial enterprises built by the
Baku Abadlig Service LLC. Five factories, including a furniture and
wool processing enterprise, have already started operating in the
agropark. 1,200-1,300 residents of Lachin will be provided with
jobs by putting about 50 enterprises into operation. At present,
430 residents of Lachin work in enterprises that have started to
operate," Agil Safaraliyev said.
The representative of Baku Abadlig Service LLC said that
"Zootopia" (sheep and goat storage station), "Fayaz Bagi"
(greenhouses), "Gusto" (slaughterhouse), "Hekari" (fish) located in
Zerti Agro and Industrial Park farm), "Aydinoglu" (furniture
factory) will operate.
He added that since Lachin is located in a mountainous area, the
weather here cools down quickly:
"Taking this factor into account, the population's winter
heating supply has already been provided. Moreover, the city of
Lachin has been supplied with natural gas since November 8. It is
also planned to install a central heating system in the houses for
the use of residents. Heating systems were installed in houses and
buildings in advance, and heaters were installed in the rooms," he
added.
It should be noted that 315 families, i.e. 1205 people, have
moved to the city of Lachin so far. Another 75 families are
expected to return to Lachin this month. 21 families of 94 people
returned to Zabukh village. In total, 336 families, i.e. 1299
people, were relocated to the territory of Lachin district.
