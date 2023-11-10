(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Unique Radiomir Guido Panerai & Figlio Creation scored a Remarkable Price at Phillips
A new chapter was etched in the pages of Panerai history on November 3rd as the one- of-a-kind Radiomir Guido Panerai & Figlio timepiece was sold at a notable final price at Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo, during The Geneva Watch Auction: XVIII at La Rserve Genve. This 1-of-1 model, a peculiar reinterpretation of Panerai's emblematic Radiomir, captivated bidders and fetched a record sum of CHF 355,600 (USD 392,121; € 369,006) including buyer's premium, highlighting its historical value.
Enclosed in a 47mm cushion shape casing - made of Panerai PlatinumtechTM - the timepiece presents a conical screwed crown and solid welded lugs. Through the domed sapphire crystal, a sandwich dial emerges bearing the Officine Panerai inscription and the Marina Militare logo paired with gold-coloured hands and small seconds at the 9-hour mark.
All proceeds, including Phillips' Buyer's Premium, were donated to UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO).
