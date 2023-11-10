President Zelensky Receives Credentials From Ambassadors Of Türkiye, Czech Republic, Luxembourg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has received the letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Ambassador of the Czech Republic Radek Pech, and Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Ronald Dofing.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The solemn ceremony traditionally took place on the territory of the National Reserve Sophia of Kyiv in Ukraine's capital city.

During the conversation with Mustafa Levent Bilgen, the President of Ukraine greeted the friendly Turkish people on the significant occasion of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye and wished them further development and prosperity. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of Türkiye for the unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

Zelensky highly praised Türkiye's involvement in the national security advisors' meetings on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as well as its readiness to lead the implementation of the point of the Formula regarding food security.

Separately, the parties discussed further joint steps to ensure the functioning of grain corridors, the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine global humanitarian initiative, and the priority areas of the Ukrainian-Turkish security cooperation.

The Head of State emphasized Türkiye's important position in further promoting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

During the conversation with Ambassador of the Czech Republic, President Zelensky thanked the Czech side for comprehensive support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, particularly for Prague's readiness to provide a joint defense assistance package with Denmark.

The interlocutors exchanged views on collaboration between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in the defense sector, considering the priority needs of Ukrainian warriors, as well as enhancing cooperation in the field of defense industry.

The President of Ukraine thanked for the Czech Republic's support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and expressed hope for Prague's continued active involvement in its practical implementation and the preparation for the Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was given to the issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and the importance of support from the Czech Republic for Ukraine's progress towards the EU and NATO membership. Zelensky positively assessed the Czech Republic's active stance regarding Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

During the conversation with Ronald Dofing, the Head of State expressed gratitude for Luxembourg's support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression and noted the active personal stance of the Prime Minister of Luxembourg in this regard.

President Zelensky also highly praised Luxembourg's transfer of armored medical vehicles to Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky thanked Luxembourg for its participation in the national security advisors' meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which took place in Malta.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of Luxembourg's support for the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU during the December meeting of the European Council.

Zelensky also noted the need to develop a mechanism that would enable the use of frozen Russian assets by Luxembourg for Ukraine's reconstruction purposes.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine