Dhanteras 2023: Janhvi Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Attend Dharma Productions Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today marks the first day of Diwali, also known as Dhanteras. As this day aims to bring prosperity and wealth Karan Johar's production house Dharama Productions conducted a puja.





In the past few days, celebrities have been very busy with Diwali parties and now they arrived at Dharam production's office for Dhanteras pooja.



Ibrahim Ali Khan donned a cream-coloured kurta-pajama set that had sliver working on its neck and chest. He paired the look with black shoes.



The Kapoor sisters were draped in simple sarees. Janhvi's was a mix of purple and golden and the blouse was silver in colour. Meanwhile, Khushi's saree was pink and green with an orange blouse.



Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta that came with sequences all over it. He completed his look with shades and brown shoes.

Shanaya Kapoor looked elegant in a pink and golden lehenga. The blouse was deep neck and she completed her look with a choker set.



Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a yellow and white kurta as he arrived for the puja in his long hair and beard look.



Manish Paul was seen in a cream kurta set with his sleeves folded. He wore palazzo plants under the kurta with black shoes.



For the puja, Varun Dhawan wore a light blue deep-neck kurta and white pants. His wife Natasha Dalal looked beautiful in a yellow suit.

