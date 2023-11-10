Dhanteras 2023: Janhvi Kapoor To Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Attend Dharma Productions Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today marks the first day of Diwali, also known as Dhanteras. As this day aims to bring prosperity and wealth Karan Johar's production house Dharama Productions conducted a puja.
In the past few days, celebrities have been very busy with Diwali parties and now they arrived at Dharam production's office for Dhanteras pooja.
Ibrahim Ali Khan donned a cream-coloured kurta-pajama set that had sliver working on its neck and chest. He paired the look with black shoes.
The Kapoor sisters were draped in simple sarees. Janhvi's was a mix of purple and golden and the blouse was silver in colour. Meanwhile, Khushi's saree was pink and green with an orange blouse.
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta that came with sequences all over it. He completed his look with shades and brown shoes.
Shanaya Kapoor looked elegant in a pink and golden lehenga. The blouse was deep neck and she completed her look with a choker set.
Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a yellow and white kurta as he arrived for the puja in his long hair and beard look.
Manish Paul was seen in a cream kurta set with his sleeves folded. He wore palazzo plants under the kurta with black shoes.
For the puja, Varun Dhawan wore a light blue deep-neck kurta and white pants. His wife Natasha Dalal looked beautiful in a yellow suit.
MENAFN10112023007385015968ID1107408988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.