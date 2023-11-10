Qatar Participates In 'International Humanitarian Conference For Civilians In Gaza'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar participated in the "International Humanitarian Conference for Civilians in Gaza", held in Paris, France, under the chairmanship of the President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron and with the participation of a host of representatives of countries, international organizations, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani headed Qatar's delegation participating in the conference.

The conference addressed the critical humanitarian situation facing Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and constituted an occasion to mobilize the efforts of key actors to meet the humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip, especially countries, donors, international organizations, and active NGOs in the Strip.

In Qatar's speech, HE the Ambassador said that the exposure of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to collective punishment requires taking a serious stance to stop this aggression and warn of its dire consequences for international and regional peace and security.

His Excellency reiterated that the State of Qatar always calls for achieving peace and for respecting and adhering to the resolutions of international legitimacy, recalling its firm position against attacks on innocent civilians by any party, regardless of their nationality.

He added that the Israeli raids have gone beyond the limits of reaction, saying that the Israeli actions may amount to violations of international humanitarian law, especially the IV Geneva Convention of 1949 regarding the protection of civilians in times of war, in addition to their violation of international human rights law and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adding that those crimes must stop immediately, hold their perpetrators accountable, and compensate their victims.

His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar stresses once again the need for the international community to stand against the flagrant violation of international laws carried out by Israel and its persistence in the deliberate killing of civilians at a time when its occupation of Palestinian territories is ignored, and its siege and starvation of defenseless Palestinian civilians continues by cutting off the basic needs of water, while food and medicine were denied to an entire population.

HE the Ambassador said that at a time when the State of Qatar appreciates the stance of the French government in the United Nations General Assembly in support of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for our part, Qatar calls for an immediate halt to this war that has crossed all borders, to spare bloodshed, spare civilians the consequences of military confrontations, and to prevent the widening the circle of conflict. His Excellency pointed out that achieving permanent peace is sufficient to ensure security and stability for the two peoples and for the Palestinian people to obtain all their legitimate rights approved by international bodies, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He emphasized that the State of Qatar will continue its tireless efforts to release all civilian hostages and return them to their families, and that the brothers in Gaza will enjoy security and safety, and that civilians will be protected from the war machine that has been oppressing them for more than a month. His Excellency noted that Qatar, on the other hand, continues to coordinate with regional partners and international organizations, including the French Republic, to find an immediate solution to this crisis, including providing humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani stressed the necessity of opening the crossings and safe humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to deliver humanitarian aid to the affected and afflicted without any obstacles or conditions and the need for it to flow adequately and without interruption to the Palestinian brethren besieged in the Gaza Strip, including supplying health institutions with fuel, food, medicine, and other basic life requirements that civilians in Gaza have been deprived of for more than a month.