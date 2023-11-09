(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sber Holding its AI Journey International Conference on November 2224, 2023







AI Journey 2023, the 8th international artificial intelligence and machine learning conference, will be held on 22-24 November bringing together top Russian and international experts. The event will focus on science and the latest AI designs, the role AI plays in government initiatives and business development, while also covering the promotion of technology among young people.



AI Journey will feature presentations by top experts on three subject-matter tracks: Science, Business, and Society, who will talk about the best AI implementation cases and practices in different economic sectors, and advanced technology like computer vision, speech analytics, graphs, large language models, and generative AI. Also on the agenda are regulations and ethics, AI's role in building solutions for the public good, sustainability, and ESG.

Traditionally, the event will unveil the results of AI Journey Science, an open contest for research papers, and two international online challenges in AI, AI Challenge and AIJ Contest.



Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

The international conference AI Journey has become a good tradition for this country's research community. Last year, it featured more than 150 speakers from 50 research and business organizations, streamed live in 193 countries. Artificial intelligence gives humanity true superpowers, helps unlock new talent, explore the unknown, and make great discoveries. AI enables our developers to create top-notch products that are highly competitive in the global market. I invite everyone who relates to this topic to join us on our AI Journey.



