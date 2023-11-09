Latvia To Allocate About EUR 5M For Reconstruction Efforts In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Latvia is planning to allocate about EUR 5 million in order to assist with reconstruction efforts in the Chernihiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Economic Relations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Kristaps Brusbārdis during his visit to the city of Chernihiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Chernihiv Regional Military Administration .

According to Brusbārdis, the Chernihiv region is remaining a priority area for Latvia. The country's budget for 2024 is under discussion, but Latvian authorities are planning to allocate about EUR 5 million for the Chernihiv region's reconstruction.

The Latvian side considers such cooperation options as the supply of generators, assistance with reconstruction efforts (directly through the regional administration or in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme), as well as professional training for those involved in the Chernihiv region's reconstruction planning.

This year Latvia has already sent construction materials to carry out reconstruction works in the Chernihiv region's Yahidne. The country continues to provide humanitarian aid and modular houses, and children from the Chernihiv region had an opportunity to go to Latvia for recreation purposes.