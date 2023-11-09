“Gringo Assassin” In Preventive Detention

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Kenneth Darlington, the 77-year-old who shot and killed two protesters in Chame, on Tuesday and was recorded in videos and photos by journalists from international agencies, was taken at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8, before a judge of guarantees in Panama Oeste, for the crime against life and personal integrity to the detriment of both people.

The guarantee judge legalized his arrest and ordered him held in preventive detention

The guarantee hearing takes place in La Espiga, La Chorrera district. Paula Garcés, prosecutor of the Panama Oeste Homicide and Femicide Section of the Public Ministry, stated that investigations into this incident are already underway.

A group of teachers

chanting“gringo assassin” demonstrated on the premises where the hearing was held

The events occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday, November 7.

In the images captured through videos broadcast through social networks, Darlington is shown walking towards a group of protesters against the mining contract on the

Inter-American Highway, near the entrance to Punta Chame, carrying a firearm in his right hand and demanding that the road be reopened.

After having a discussion with the protesters, Darlington fired towards one of the victims and later carried out multiple detonations towards another of the victims.

Despite the intervention of medical personnel one of the victims died at the scene. The other victim, a 62-year-old man, was rushed to the Juan Vega Méndez Polyclinic in San Carlos,

where he arrived without vital signs.

One of the victims was a teacher at an academic institution located in San Carlos, Panama Oeste, while the other man was the husband of an educator.