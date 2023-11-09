Amazon's vital Rio Negro River faces extraordinary drought

(MENAFN) The Rio Negro, one of the world's largest rivers and a major tributary of the Amazon, plays a pivotal role in the rainforest ecosystem and global climate stability. However, it currently faces an unprecedented drought that has led to record low water levels in the Amazon's primary arteries, causing severe repercussions for local communities and the unique wildlife of the region. The humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in the Brazilian state of Amazonas has left more than half a million people in dire straits, particularly because water shortages are strangling river transportation in the area.



The implications of this drought extend beyond the immediate human impact. Prolonged drought conditions, combined with extreme heat and water scarcity, are causing the death of trees and igniting forest fires. As a result, the Amazon forest begins to release vast stores of carbon dioxide, exacerbating the global warming process. Scientists posit that this vicious cycle threatens to have devastating consequences for the Amazon's vital ecosystem.



Philip Fearnside, a scientist at the National Institute for Amazon Research in Manaus, underscores the precarious situation, explaining that this process poses the risk of destroying the forests in a relentless feedback loop. Given the substantial carbon reserves held by the Amazon, the region is a focal point in the global fight against climate change. Any significant release of carbon dioxide from the forest could tip the balance, making it the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back. The growing concern is that this critical point is approaching, with potentially catastrophic ramifications for the planet's climate.

