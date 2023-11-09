President Ilham Aliyev Attends 16Th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to Azernews, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed together for a group photo.

Will be updated