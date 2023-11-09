               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Attends 16Th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit In Tashkent


11/9/2023 3:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to Azernews, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed together for a group photo.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107398425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search