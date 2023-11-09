Ukrainians' Influence In South America Is Growing - UWC President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian community in South America is becoming more and more influential in their countries of residence.

Ukrainian World Congress President Paul Grod said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The UWC considers South America to be a priority destination, as many Ukrainians live there: there are more than 300,000 of us in Brazil alone. Our compatriots also live in Argentina, Paraguay and even Venezuela. The influence of Ukrainians in these countries is growing, and they are beginning to realize their role and responsibility for promoting Ukraine's interests," Grod said.

He added that "certain positive developments have already taken place with the presidents of Brazil and Argentina, and now the newly elected president of Paraguay takes a pro-Ukrainian position, as do the leaders of some Central American countries."

"Our constituent organizations and communities actively work in these countries with civil society in its broadest sense. It is even about scientific circles that are aware of the Russian threat and actively talk about it," Grod said.

In his opinion, "the truth is on our side, so it is extremely important for the leaders of our communities in South America to continue to be active both politically and in cultural diplomacy, because it is already bearing fruit."

"In addition, we closely cooperate with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and embassies, coordinating our activities," Grod concluded.

Photo courtesy of the Ukrainian World Congress