Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Embassy of
Israel has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion
of the State Flag Day, Trend reports.
The relevant post was published on X (Twitter) page of the
embassy.
The flag, which is one of the official symbols of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (along with the anthem and coat of arms), was first
approved on November 9, 1918 by the Council of Ministers of the
Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in
the Muslim East.
On October 18, 1991 by constitutional act "On State Independence
of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the
legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, restored its
state symbols, including the state flag.
By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in
Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.
