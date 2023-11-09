Aurum Equity Partners and Al Nowais Group Unite to invest in Next-Generation Data Centers in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- October 3rd 2023, Aurum Equity Partners, a prominent US Private Equity Firm, and Al Nowais Group (represented by its subsidiary Emirates United Economy which is based in Saudi Arabia) have officially entered into an MoU to jointly invest in an advanced 50MW next-gen data center in Saudi Arabia, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and security.



This groundbreaking partnership emphasizes their commitment to tech advancement and sustainability. The vision for this data center includes advanced technologies like Edge Computing for real-time data processing, Software-Defined Infrastructure for agility, and AI & Machine Learning to optimize operations.



Embracing an ESG First approach, the integration of Green Technologies, such as energy-efficient cooling systems and renewable energy, will reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, benefiting the environment.



In an era of heightened cybersecurity concerns, the data center will implement top-tier security measures including Quantum Security, advanced firewalls, and encryption technologies. Robust disaster recovery solutions will ensure data integrity and business continuity.



Mr Venkat Bussa, Founder & CEO of Aurum Equity Partners, said, "We're excited to collaborate with Al Nowais Group to develop a data center driving digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, supporting sustainable growth and tech advancement."



Mr. Abdulla Al Nowais, CEO and Chairman of Al Nowais Group expressed similar excitement, stating, "Saudi Arabia is on the brink of becoming a leading digital hub in the region, and we're honored to build a data center with unmatched security, efficiency, and reliability to meet the growing demands of businesses."



As construction begins, Aurum Equity Partners and Al Nowais Group reaffirm their dedication to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. Their investments in intelligent, sustainable, and secure infrastructure aim to fuel innovation and establish the Kingdom as a regional digital economy leader.





MENAFN09112023003267001793ID1107397913