Russia Wants To Buy Back Helicopter Engines From Partner Countries Due To Losses In Ukraine WSJ

Russia has sought to retrieve parts from defense systems it had exported to countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil, as it tries to replenish the enormous stocks of weapons being expended for the war in Ukraine.

Throughout the year, Russia held talks with Egypt, Pakistan, Belarus and Brazil in an attempt to buy back helicopter engines.

About 150 engines for the Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters may arrive from Egypt in December. Russia said that in exchange it would forgive Egypt's arrears for previously delivered helicopters, fighter jets and air defense systems and would continue to provide assistance in the form of wheat supplies.

Russia asked Pakistan to return at least four engines for Mi-35M helicopters.

Russia also wants to buy back 12 engines for the Mi-35M helicopters from Brazil, which were decommissioned last year. A Brazilian Foreign Ministry official said that the country had allegedly rejected the deal.

Belarus sold six engines for Mi-26 transport helicopters to Moscow.

In addition, Russia sacrificed part of its export deals by diverting weapons intended for India and Armenia to the war against Ukraine.

Russian arms exports likely reached only $8 billion last year, nearly half the 2021 level of $14.5 billion.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, helicopters have been an integral part of the Russian armed forces. Russia lost more than 100 helicopters in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine.