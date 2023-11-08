G7 Countries Condemn Arms Supplies From North Korea To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries at a meeting in Tokyo condemned the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia as directly violating the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

That's according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan , Ukrinform reports.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers strongly condemned North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches as well as arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement reads.

The G7's top diplomats paid special attention to interaction with China, whose growing military activity in the region is causing more concern among its neighbors.

Meeting in Tokyo: G7 will strengthen sanctions against Russia, continue to support Ukraine

"The G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed once again that they recognize the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China, acknowledging the need to work together with China on global challenges as well as areas of common interest," the statement said.

The Group of Seven includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported earlier that North Korea had provided Russia with more than 1 million artillery rounds and other weapons in about 10 shipments since early August in order to help Moscow with the war in Ukraine.